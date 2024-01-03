Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $89,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 32,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $87,075,000. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 39.7% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

