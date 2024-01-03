Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.