Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $498.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.57 and its 200 day moving average is $476.51. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

