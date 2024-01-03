Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $83,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

