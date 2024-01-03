Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

