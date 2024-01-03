Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $239.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

