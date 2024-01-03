Arnhold LLC Acquires 51,768 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up approximately 1.3% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.18% of Olin worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,905,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. 287,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,866. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

