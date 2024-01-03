Arnhold LLC Buys 134,015 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,015 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.17% of First Horizon worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,316. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

