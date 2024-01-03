Arnhold LLC Buys 15,707 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.53. 3,023,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,595. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

