Arnhold LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,694 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.17% of ADT worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 824.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ADT by 33.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in ADT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,100,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 931,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,298. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 1.61.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

