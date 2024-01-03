Arnhold LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335,353 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.30% of Curis worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Curis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 519,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Stock Performance

Curis stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 460.45% and a negative return on equity of 135.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curis

Curis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.