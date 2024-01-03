Arnhold LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises about 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,793. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

