Arnhold LLC Has $16.69 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arnhold LLC lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for about 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.39% of DXC Technology worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 478,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

