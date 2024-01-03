Arnhold LLC Has $219,000 Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.09% of Waterstone Financial worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 66.2% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 722,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 287,746 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSBF stock remained flat at $14.07 during trading on Wednesday. 10,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.59. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Articles

