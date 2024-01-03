Arnhold LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,180 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.7% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,380,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,700,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

