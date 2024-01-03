Arnhold LLC Sells 114,147 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,147 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises approximately 2.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of XPO by 30.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 17.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.48.

XPO traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.26. 290,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,630. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

