Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.87 and last traded at $172.78. 21,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 136,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

