AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised AstroNova from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstroNova

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.63.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.