Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 201,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 367,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 95.51%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.