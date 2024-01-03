AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 11,560,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,608,730. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.