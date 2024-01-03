Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 157,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,668. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

