Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 653,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,952,000 after acquiring an additional 432,829 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 223,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.