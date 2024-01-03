Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE NEM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,430. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

