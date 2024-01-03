Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 115,038 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 107,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 196,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,451. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

