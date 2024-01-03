Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 111,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,011,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,104,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,818,086. The firm has a market cap of $755.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

