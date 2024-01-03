Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSVM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

