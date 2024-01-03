Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.99. 22,014,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,101,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

