Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $292,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.34. The stock had a trading volume of 831,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average of $181.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,056 shares in the company, valued at $71,928,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

