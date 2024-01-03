Avaii Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.34. The company had a trading volume of 558,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,246. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.26 and its 200-day moving average is $280.19. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

