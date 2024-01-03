Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. 3,243,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.