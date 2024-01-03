Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,606 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after purchasing an additional 289,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 178,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

