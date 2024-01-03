Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 607,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

