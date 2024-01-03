Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 2,403,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,456. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

