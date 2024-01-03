Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 260,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

