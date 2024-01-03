Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 422.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 870,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

