Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.46. 548,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 575,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

