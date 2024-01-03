Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is Arnhold LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.31% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 372,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

