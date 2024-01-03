Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for about 9.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.78% of Axos Financial worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. 275,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

