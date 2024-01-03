Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $1.87. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 1,161,703 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Stock Down 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,744 shares of company stock worth $3,493,051. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,185,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bakkt by 842.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 868,031 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,330,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 613,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 544,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

