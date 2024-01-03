Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,846 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 135,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,323. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

