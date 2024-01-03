Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,036. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.