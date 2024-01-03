Bangor Savings Bank Buys 3,849 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 362,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 292,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

