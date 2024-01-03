Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,034. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

