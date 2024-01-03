Bangor Savings Bank Has $9.09 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $432.08. 3,060,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.32. The stock has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

