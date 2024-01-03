Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 4,033 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 9,527,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

