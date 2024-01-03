Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,061. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

