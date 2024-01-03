Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. 182,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

