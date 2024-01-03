Bangor Savings Bank Sells 23,826 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,826 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

IEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.83. 1,505,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,945. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

