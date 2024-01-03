Bangor Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $67,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 757,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,953. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

