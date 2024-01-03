Bank of America Downgrades Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Neutral

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

